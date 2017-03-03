Schools across the province are reviewing their budgets following the provincial government’s announcement of Bill 1, a plan to reduce school fees, during Thursday’s throne speech.

“(Education) is a great place to put money in, quite frankly,” said Minister of Education David Eggen. “We know that enrollment continues to grow in the province of Alberta even with an economic downturn. “

“By investing in education and in public services than you are ready to help with the recovery.”

If Bill 1 passes, the province will spend more than $50 million immediately to cover the cost of textbooks, school supplies and bussing fees with plans to expand the coverage in the coming years. School boards are being asked to provide a breakdown of how collected fees are currently spent as, in the past, there has been little regulation governing spending.

Ken DeWyn, the executive director of Calgary Christian School, says the alternative school has relied on fundraising to assist its school programs. “It’s always been important because we really believe in having the best quality materials and resources (while) also keeping education accessible to the families that desire it in a school of choice like ours.”

Eggen says the Calgary Christian School’s situation was not unique as a number of schools attempt to supplement their collected fees. “School boards have been trying to cobble together the best quality education, which they have, but, without long term commitment to stable funding then, they had to do what they had to do.”

“Part of Bill 1 will be to rationalize and to look at all school fees and run them through our ministry to make sure we don’t see extraordinary fees popping up that are unaffordable to families.”

Questions surround the potential breakdown of funding for out-of-town, out-of-province or international field trips which automatically prohibit some students from participating due to cost.

Support Our Students Alberta, an organization that is calling for the removal of all school fees and education barriers within the province, says a rich and diverse curriculum should include field trips but a baseline should be created to ensure equal access.

“Going to the science centre is something that should be included as part of their education,” said Barbara Silva of Support Our Students Alberta. “Once you start including things like trips to Paris, then we’re seeing inequities.”

“Some kids, through really no fault of their own, are not accessing that because of the socioeconomic standing of their families.”

The Notley government says it is capable of covering the $50 million needed to offset school fees under its current budget while making good on a campaign promise.

“By reducing school fees for Alberta families, we’re definitely making their lives better and providing some relief,” said Eggen. “It’s something we ran on from the very beginning and I think that it’s about time that we started to clean up the whole school fee issue a little bit.”

“We’re looking after our children which is not a negotiable position for most people.”

The provincial government says it will be able to find the necessary cash to fund additional school needs and wants down the road.

With files from CTV’s Chris Epp