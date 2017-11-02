Education Minister David Eggen will introduce legislation to support students by ensuring they can safely join or form gay-straight alliances.

The law will make it illegal to out gay students to their parents or anyone else.

The government cites what it calls dangerous rhetoric from other politicians on whether parents should be told when their kids join such clubs.

Jason Kenney, the new leader of the United Conservative Party, has said parents should be told if their kids join a GSA.

The legislation is set to be tabled in the legislature this afternoon at 3:00 p.m.