The Calgary Police Commission held a public meeting on Tuesday afternoon to give Calgarians a chance to hear about current affairs and issues affecting the service.

The meeting started at 3:30 p.m. at 650-615 MacLeod Trail S.E. and those in attendance heard a presentation from police chief, Roger Chaffin, called "Restructuring to Move Forward."

The meeting comes just weeks after a female member of the force went public with her resignation, saying she was subjected to bullying and harassment while employed with the service.

An update on the restructuring of the human resource department was also given.

The commission will hold nine public meetings this year; January 31, February 28, March 28, May 23, June 27, July 25, September 26, October 24 and November 28.

