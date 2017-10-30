A new bill aimed at protecting people on the job, specifically gas station workers, was introduced in the Alberta legislature on Monday.

Labour Minister Christina Gray put forth Bill 19, An Act to Protect Gas and Convenience Store Workers, on the first day of the fall session.

“It also makes violence prevention plans mandatory in retail fuel and convenience stores and outlines requirements for those programs. Mr. Speaker, we said we would take action to protect gas and convenience store workers, Bill 19 is that action,” said Gray.

The announcement comes after a spate of violent gas and dash incidents in Alberta and the hope is that the "pay before you pump" legislation will reduce potentially deadly confrontations.

Two gas station workers have been killed and others seriously injured in gas and dash incidents over the last two years.

“There have been two tragic incidents recently where workers in Alberta were killed trying to stop a gas and dash,” said Government house leader Brian Mason on Friday. “We promised their co-workers and their families, we’re going to do more to prevent those horrible incidents from happening and in this session we’re going to fulfill that promise.”

Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani was killed in June of 2015 during a gas and dash at a Calgary station.

The incident is one of the most serious cases, but gas and dash events happen thousands of times all over the province, every year.

Some stations voluntarily instituted pay at the pump systems but had concerns about competitiveness and the new legislation would level the playing field and protect all workers.

“Prepayment options do not always require expensive pump upgrades. Customers can pay at the pump if that technology is available or they can pay the attendant before fueling,” said Gray.

Additional violence protection plans, like wearable emergency transmitters for workers, are also included in the bill.

If passed, Bill 19 will be put in place by June 1, 2018.