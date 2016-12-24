RCMP advise against Christmas Eve travel on highways around Cochrane
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 2:16PM MST
Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment say treacherous driving conditions have been reported on all highways surrounding the town of Cochrane.
On Saturday afternoon, RCMP issued a road advisory recommending motorists delay all non-essential travel.
Poor visibility, significant snow accumulations and icy conditions have been observed on the following highways in the vicinity of Cochrane:
- TransCanada Highway (from Highway 1X to Calgary city limits)
- Highway 1A (from west of Cochrane to Calgary city limits)
- Highway 22 (north and south of Cochrane)
As of 2:00 p.m., the estimated response times for disabled and stranded vehicles on highways around Cochrane exceeded four hours.
For updated information on Alberta highway conditions visit 511 Alberta.
