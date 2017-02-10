Gleichen RCMP has charged a 32-year-old man from the Siksika First Nation after an early morning shooting on Thursday.

Police were notified about a man that had been shot just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers and paramedics soon arrived at the scene and found the victim sitting in a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

Charles Bearhat, 32, a resident of the Siksika First Nation, has been charged with 10 offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on February 16.