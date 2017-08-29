One person is confirmed dead in a crash involving a transport truck just east of the Town of Strathmore, closing the Trans-Canada Highway.

Strathmore RCMP says one person died at the scene of the crash that also involved a tow truck.

"At approximately 4:00 a.m. this morning, we were dispatched to a collision on Highway 1 about 15 km east of Strathmore in the westbound lanes. Upon arrival, we found a tow truck, driving in the westbound lanes, had rear-ended a semi truck, also in the westbound lanes," said Corporal Jay Salmon with the Strathmore RCMP.

Salmon said the tow truck was travelling at highway speeds and ended up almost underneath the rear trailer.

The truck then exploded in flames, that in turn set the trailer on fire.

Salmon says the driver of the tow truck died at the scene. "The driver of the tow truck is a Wheatland County resident. He's about 45 years old and well known in the community."

Police hope to have the closure cleared up sometime in the early afternoon.

"They have to unload the trailer that was full of goods for stores that have been damaged and are not useful anymore," Salmon said. "The trailer is not safe to haul right now."

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing as a collision analyst has been called in from Calgary to look at the vehicles.