Members of three local RCMP detachments are asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a 28-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a number of offences.

According to RCMP, warrants have been issued for Cole Stuart Mclean following investigations in Okotoks, Turner Valley and High River.

Mclean is wanted on charges of:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property

Failing to appear

Failing to comply with recognizance

The wanted man is described as:

Caucasian

165 cm (5’5”) tall

Weighing 66 kg (145 lbs)

Having brown hair and brown eyes

Mclean is known to travel throughout southern Alberta and is likely driving a white Dodge one-ton mega cab flat deck pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding Mclean’s current whereabouts is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.