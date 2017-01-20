RCMP from Okotoks, Turner Valley and High River on the hunt for wanted man
Cole Stuart Mclean (RCMP)
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 3:39PM MST
Members of three local RCMP detachments are asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a 28-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a number of offences.
According to RCMP, warrants have been issued for Cole Stuart Mclean following investigations in Okotoks, Turner Valley and High River.
Mclean is wanted on charges of:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Possession of stolen property
- Failing to appear
- Failing to comply with recognizance
The wanted man is described as:
- Caucasian
- 165 cm (5’5”) tall
- Weighing 66 kg (145 lbs)
- Having brown hair and brown eyes
Mclean is known to travel throughout southern Alberta and is likely driving a white Dodge one-ton mega cab flat deck pickup truck.
Anyone with information regarding Mclean’s current whereabouts is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.
