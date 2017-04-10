RCMP investigate after fire truck is stolen from Siksika First Nation
Photo courtesy: Gleichen RCMP
Gleichen RCMP and the Siksika Nation Fire and Rescue need your help to find a fire truck that was stolen.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a member of the Siksika Nation Fire Department had to boost the battery on one of the grass fire fighting trucks and left it running to charge.
RCMP say the vehicle was stolen from in front of the fire hall.
The white, 2009 Chevrolet 2500 has been outfitted with a tank and pumps for combatting grass fires.
The truck has emergency lights and markings identifying it as "Siksika Nation Grass Unit 5".
At the time of the theft, it had Alberta License plate ZAF-284.
If you have any information call the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923.
If you want to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or at www.tipsubmit.com.
