RCMP is investigating the death of a climber in the Three Sisters mountain range near Canmore on Wednesday evening.

Officers were notified by Kananaskis Public Safety crews at about 7:00 p.m. about a rescue operation underway for an injured climber on the ‘Middle Sister’ mountain.

Police say a group of four climbers were coming down the north face of the mountain when one fell a significant distance.

The victim, a man in his 40s, died of his injuries shortly after the fall.

Rescuers helped the remaining climbers out of the area and recovered the body of the fourth.

The factors leading up to the death of the climber are unknown at this time.

The name of the deceased climber is not being released.