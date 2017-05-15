A man and his young daughter were found dead in a home in Red Deer after police did a check on welfare at the residence on the weekend.

Police were called to a home in the Lancaster area at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and found the six-year-old girl and her 39-year-old father deceased.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public and that the names of the two are not being released.

“At this time we are not looking at any information from the public. I can say we don’t have any concerns about the public’s safety or that neighbourhood involved,” said Red Deer RCMP Superintendent Ken Foster.

Police say that the girl’s school has been notified and that counselling is being arranged for teachers and students.

“Not prepared to talk about the school at this time. I can confirm that it’s not a school in Red Deer but for the work they have to do with students and teachers it’s best they get on with that without being disrupted,” said Foster. “It’s very early on in this investigation and until an autopsy is complete we can’t speak to manner of death or the complete nature of the investigation so that will come.”

The medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.