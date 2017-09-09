A 64-year-old Cochrane woman is in serious condition in a Calgary hospital after she lost control and rolled her vehicle on Highway 1A on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on the highway about 2 kilometres east of Cochrane at 11:17 a.m.

Police say a westbound 2009 red, Honda Civic crashed, trapping the driver inside.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle and she was air lifted by STARS to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition after crews extricated her from the vehicle.

A collision analyst is working to determine what caused the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have seen the Honda before the crash to contact the RCMP Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000.