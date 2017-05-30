The RCMP are looking for the public’s help to track down a number of suspects involved in a shooting and car chase on Sunday night northeast of the City of Airdrie.

Two men were driving in a white GMC pickup truck near Beiseker and Acme between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. on May 28 when they soon discovered they’d become lost.

Suddenly, the men encountered another group of men in their 20s driving a red Chevrolet truck that soon began to chase them.

The chase continued on a number of rural roads, with the men in the red truck attempting to run them off the road by ramming the white truck several times.

Towards the end of the chase, the occupants of the red truck produced a gun and fired several shots at the men.

One of the men inside the white truck was hit and seriously injured by the gunfire.

The red truck soon stopped chasing the white truck as the pursuit drew nearer to Airdrie.

The victims then reported the incident to the Airdrie RCMP detachment.

The suspects’ truck is described as a red 2007-2013 Chevrolet pickup that has noticeable damage to the front end.

There is no description of the suspects themselves.

RCMP believes that there could be witnesses to the incident because two men were in a blue Ford F-150 near the Tschetter Hutterite Colony east of Beiseker when the chase was going on.

Police are asking for these witnesses to come forward.

Anyone else who may have seen the chase is asked to call Constable Riley Dykslag from the RCMP General Investigation Section at 403-420-4966.

Tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.