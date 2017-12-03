

CTV Calgary Staff





RCMP members confirm a 51-year-old man from Claresholm who texted ‘help me’ to his wife during his Sunday morning drive to Calgary has been found.

According to RCMP, Nelson Pires' wife received a concerning text message from her husband and she immediately notified police.

On Sunday afternoon, police confirmed Pires has been located. Details regarding where Pires was found or the reason for his plea for help have not been released.