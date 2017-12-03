CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
RCMP locate Claresholm man who sent wife ‘help me’ text message
Nelson Pires (courtesy: RCMP)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 12:44PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, December 3, 2017 2:58PM MST
RCMP members confirm a 51-year-old man from Claresholm who texted ‘help me’ to his wife during his Sunday morning drive to Calgary has been found.
According to RCMP, Nelson Pires' wife received a concerning text message from her husband and she immediately notified police.
On Sunday afternoon, police confirmed Pires has been located. Details regarding where Pires was found or the reason for his plea for help have not been released.