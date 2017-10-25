A Crossfield couple, including a 12 year veteran of the RCMP, have been charged following an RCMP investigation into suspected fraud where a vehicle was allegedly financed under false pretenses, stores were defrauded and funding for musical instruments for an elementary school was stolen.

In April of this year, RCMP were notified that an undisclosed amount of funds had gone missing from the ‘Whoo’s Crew’ parent fundraising committee at Crossfield Elementary School between October of 2015 and November 2016.

According to court documents, Cori Taylor is accused of numerous offences that included opening a credit account with Staples Canada under the name of Whoo's Crew Parent Society for personal use, making unauthorized purchases at Costco Canada using Whoo's Crew cheques, pocketing funds that had been earmarked for the purchase of band equipment for the school and financing a vehicle through Nissan Canada Financial Services in the name of Whoo's Crew Parent Society.

The president of the Whoo's Crew believes the committee lost between $10,000 and $15,000 to fraud.

The investigation led police to identify Sean Taylor and Cori Taylor as persons-of-interest and the Crossfield residents were arrested. The Taylors were jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Cori Taylor faces additional charges including:

Uttering a forged document

Fraud over $5,000

Fraud under $5,000

Forgery

False pretenses to obtain credit over $5,000

Constable Sean Taylor, a 12 year RCMP veteran, was suspended from active duty with pay effective June 27, 2017.

The Taylors are scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on October 26, 2017.