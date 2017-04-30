Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment have released surveillance stills of the suspect in a Saturday afternoon bank robbery in downtown Airdrie.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, an unknown man entered the CIBC branch in the 100 block of Main Street and concealed his face with his hoodie. The man approached the teller, produced a handgun, pointed it at the staff member and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian or First Nations male

Believed to be between 25 and 30 years old

Between 170 and 173 cm ( 5’7” and 5’8”) tall

Having dark hair

Weighing approximately 73 kg (160 lbs)

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black jacket, a red hoodie, a black ball cap with a Lexus logo and beige pants.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment, 403-945-7200, or Crime Stoppers.