RCMP seizes drugs and bear spray in Strathmore traffic stop
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 1:12PM MST
Officers found drugs in the vehicle of a Strathmore man after he pulled a can of bear spray out at a traffic stop.
An officer pulled over the vehicle on Thursday at noon and asked to see the driver’s licence, but instead, the driver pulled out a can of bear spray.
Police were able to safely arrest the driver and then found drugs and prohibited weapons in the vehicle including:
- Oxicodone
- Cocaine
- Methamphetamine
- Bear spray
- A spring-loaded knife
Kurtis Goett, 19, of Strathmore is facing numerous drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.
If you have any information about this crime, please call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
