Officers found drugs in the vehicle of a Strathmore man after he pulled a can of bear spray out at a traffic stop.

An officer pulled over the vehicle on Thursday at noon and asked to see the driver’s licence, but instead, the driver pulled out a can of bear spray.

Police were able to safely arrest the driver and then found drugs and prohibited weapons in the vehicle including:

Oxicodone

Cocaine

Methamphetamine

Bear spray

A spring-loaded knife

Kurtis Goett, 19, of Strathmore is facing numerous drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.