Officials are moving ahead with a proposal for a major transit corridor for Calgary that they say will be the longest ever in the city’s history.

City administrators have submitted their recommendation for the first stage of the Green Line, running from 16 Avenue in Crescent Heights to 126 Avenue S.E.

Stage 1 will cost $4.65B, have a subway section through the downtown core and will carry an estimated 60,000 people per day.

The project will also pay off for the economy too, creating over 12,000 direct construction jobs and, once it’s completed, 400 long term operational jobs.

City officials say the line will also feature a plethora of new transit innovations and major additions to Calgary’s transit infrastructure.

“This isn’t just about building an LRT line,” said Mac Logan, the general manager of transportation with the City of Calgary. “This is actually a brand new line and, with that, we’re introducing brand new cars, low floor technology, a subway section through the downtown core and a new maintenance and storage facility.

Stage 1 construction is expected to begin in 2020, pending approvals and funding.

It has a scheduled opening date in 2026.

Council will discuss the recommendations for the Green Line during Monday’s council meeting.