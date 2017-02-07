Red Deer man arrested in connection with woman’s death
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 11:41AM MST
Red Deer RCMP has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman last week.
At about 6:13 a.m. on February 1, police were called to a townhouse complex located near the intersection of 42 Street and 54 Avenue for reports of a shooting.
A short time later, police were notified about a pickup truck that had crashed into a power pole a short distance away.
An injured woman was found inside the truck and she was taken to hospital but later died.
An autopsy, performed in Calgary, determined the 25-year-old woman to be a victim of homicide.
Her identity is being withheld on request of the family.
Lyndon Olsen, 34, was arrested shortly after 10:00 a.m. on February 6 in the area of 39 Street and 43 Avenue in Red Deer.
Olsen has been remanded into custody and has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm.
He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Highway through Crowsnest Pass reopens after snow closure
- Red Deer man arrested in connection with woman’s death
- City asks for patience from residents as crews continue to clear snow
- New Court Challenges Program expanded to include more rights
- U.S. border policies could drive foreign visitors to Canada: WestJet CEO