Red Deer RCMP has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman last week.

At about 6:13 a.m. on February 1, police were called to a townhouse complex located near the intersection of 42 Street and 54 Avenue for reports of a shooting.

A short time later, police were notified about a pickup truck that had crashed into a power pole a short distance away.

An injured woman was found inside the truck and she was taken to hospital but later died.

An autopsy, performed in Calgary, determined the 25-year-old woman to be a victim of homicide.

Her identity is being withheld on request of the family.

Lyndon Olsen, 34, was arrested shortly after 10:00 a.m. on February 6 in the area of 39 Street and 43 Avenue in Red Deer.

Olsen has been remanded into custody and has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.