RCMP in Red Deer are searching for a number of suspects in a targeted home invasion at home in the central part of the community.

Police were called to an apartment building on 53 Avenue and 58 Street at about 3:00 a.m. on July 23.

According to reports, a pair of Caucasian males with bandanas over their faces attempted to break into one of the units.

Investigators say between seven to nine gunshots were fired during the course of the incident.

Witnesses spotted two vehicles, with two occupants in each, speeding away from the scene while another man, possibly armed, was seen running westbound from the area.

RCMP says no one was injured in the incident, but they did recover a number of shell casings at the scene.

A bullet hole was found in the bumper of a vehicle parked nearby and a bullet was discovered lodged in the screen door of another unit after it had travelled straight through the target unit.

The males who attempted to get inside the apartment are described as:

Caucasian

Thin builds

Wearing all black clothing

Approximately 175 cm (first suspect) and 180 cm (second suspect)

The vehicles spotted driving away from the scene are described as a black SUV crossover and a gray four-door sedan.

Police are particularly concerned about the incident because of the presence of the guns and the fact that the guns were used in such a careless fashion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.