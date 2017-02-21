Someone broke into a Calgary mother’s car in Red Deer on the weekend taking her deceased son’s personal effects and police are asking residents to take a look around their properties for the missing mementos.

Elissa Carpenter’s 14-year-old son, Evan, died of an aneurysm a couple of weeks ago and a memorial service was held in Calgary to honour him.

A suitcase containing mementos from the service was in Carpenter’s car when she went to Red Deer to visit her mother on the weekend.

When Carpenter went out to her vehicle on Sunday she noticed the window was open and the suitcase was gone.

Police say the theft happened in the 4700 block of 33 Street at about 5:47 a.m. and that two suspects are believed to be involved.

Officers have searched the area and failed to turn up the missing mementos.

Police are asking residents who live near 33 Street, Kin Kanyon and nearby trails to keep an eye out for the suitcase and any of the following items:

Nike Jordan Retro 5s - youth size 4.5 or 5 (black high tops)

Nike KD8 - youth size 4.5 or 5

Nike Air Jordan - youth size 4.5 or 5 (white high tops)

White ladies Carolina Panthers Jersey - Carpenter on the back.

Two green guest books

Funeral leaflets

Condolence cards

Yellow children's scrap book

RCMP say anyone who is in possession of the suitcase can drop it or its contents off at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment at 4602 51 Avenue or call 403-343-5575 to make arrangements to have it returned.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.