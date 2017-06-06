A 42-year-old woman is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the bus she was driving crashed into a tree with several elementary school students on board on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Vanier Woods area in Red Deer at about 4:00 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Valley Green.

Police say they were called by a witness who saw the bus collide with a tree and a sign and then continue on down the street.

There were 18 students, between the ages of 5 and 12, on the bus at the time of the crash and officials say no one was injured.

The driver of the bus was assessed at the scene by EMS and police initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, 42, of Red Deer is charged with:

Impaired operation of motor vehicle

Operate motor vehicle over 80mg

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

Fail to remain at scene of collision

Kolodychuk is expected to appear in court in Red Deer on the charges on July 12, 2017.