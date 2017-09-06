A GoPro camera, lost while surfing off the coast of B.C. has been reunited with its owner with a bit of help from a popular online posting board.

Sarah Joyce was surfing for the first time near Tofino, using a GoPro camera to record the activity.

Unfortunately, a wave knocked the device from her hand and it went into the water.

Joyce searched for hours, but couldn’t find the camera anywhere.

“I didn’t have any luck,” Joyce said. “I just thought it was lost, so I just kind of gave up on it.”

The following day, Brian Hwang, from Calgary, was visiting in the same area with his family.

He found Joyce’s camera in the water, jammed with salt and sand.

“Immediately, I did try to open it up to get the card out, but it would not open at all.”

Hwang eventually did manage to open the camera once he was back in Calgary. He quickly set to work trying to find the owner.

He posted an image from the camera on the Canada sub-Reddit and just a few hours later, the mystery was solved.

An Ottawa woman ended up recognizing Joyce, her former boss, in the picture and forwarded her the information about the camera.

Joyce said she couldn’t believe the camera, filled with months of memories, had been found.

Hwang mailed the camera back to Joyce, who is glad he found it.

“I was lucky enough that such a good person found it and he didn’t keep it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hwang says he wanted to help because he’d come across a similar situation on his honeymoon in Spain when he lost his wallet.

“They called me up in my hotel and figured out where I was and returned it to me. It was amazing.”

Joyce intends to pay someone else a good turn in order to thank Hwang for his good deed.

As for her GoPro, she says she is planning to install a GPS tracker on it so it isn’t lost again on her adventures.

(With files from Alesia Fieldberg)