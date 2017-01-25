The ongoing investigation into allegations against Trevor Pritchard, a 32-year-old registered sex offender, has resulted in additional charges against the Coaldale resident.

On January 19, 2017, Pritchard was charged with six criminal offences following an RCMP investigation sparked by reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted in a Coaldale home.

According to RCMP, the investigation continued following Pritchard’s arrest and two additional victims were identified.

In addition to his charges from January 19, Pritchard now faces new charges of:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Sexual touching of a person under the age of 16 years

Communicating with a minor to commit a sexually related offence

RCMP say their investigation into Pritchard continues.

Pritchard was previously convicted of sexual assaults in 2010, 2009 and 2004 and served numerous sentences including a 44 month stint behind bars after sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls. At the time of his release in 2013, the Lethbridge Regional Police Service identified Pritchard as a high risk to reoffend and a significant risk to the public.

Pritchard was scheduled to return to Lethbridge Provincial Court on Wednesday