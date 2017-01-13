The Calgary Renovation Show is on at Stampede Park and over 200 exhibitors, experts and stylists are showing off the latest trends and offering up home improvement advice to Calgarians.

The show kicked off on Friday at the BMO centre and this year’s special guests include TV home reno personalities Mike Holmes Jr. and Jillian Harris and her husband Justin Pasutto.

“Calgarians who are going through their own renovations and you’re frustrated, you’re over budget, you’re stressed out as a couple, what you’re going through is normal. We’re basically marriage counsellors this weekend,” said Harris. “The renovation show is the perfect opportunity because you don’t have to drive to different locations, pull up, walk in, you can literally design your whole renovation in one stop.”

Deanna Chene from Interior’s to Inspire is running three workshops this weekend to help homeowners save a bit of cash and learn how to rehabilitate and reuse some of their old furniture and materials.

“We’re really seeing a lot of that trendy, reclaimed barn wood popping up in design but can be really expensive so people have caught on and taking down their old barns and now selling it for a premium at linear foot so we’re teaching how to create that look on wood. And then as part of this class, it’s installation, so how to install it right up on a wall to create like a feature wall or reclad a door so just restyling what you already have and then making use of some simple paint techniques that we’re showing,” she said.

Teri Salazar is the show manager and she says so far attendance has been strong despite the downturn in the economy.

“We’re noticing just a ton of people who are coming here looking for renovation projects with every budget in mind,” she said. “People are maybe choosing to make do with what they have but change a couple little things, rather than doing huge renovations or come down here to get inspired on how they can do some of it themselves.”

Salazar says online ticket sales are going well and all indications are that attendance will be up this year.

The Calgary Renovation Show runs from January 13 – 15. For more information, click HERE.