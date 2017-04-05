City crews will begin work on 17 Avenue S. starting next week as part of an effort to upgrade many features of the area and improve access to the popular area of the City of Calgary.

Starting on April 17, workers will be upgrading utilities, the roadway and sidewalks, street lights and many other sections of the street.

The work is expected to last three to four years and will begin at Macleod Trail and move west to 5 Street S.W.

During that period, workers will upgrade the old water and sanitary lines to facilitate future growth and development, replace the road that has reached the end of its life cycle and add features like LED lighting to sidewalks and replace many of the cracked sections.

“All this work is necessary so 17 Avenue S. can continue serving Calgary and businesses for decades to come, but the work still needs to happen,” said protect manager Logan Tolsma. “It’s not ideal, but we’ll continue to work with businesses and communities in the area, while we review how we approach construction after 2017.”

All traffic will be shut down on 17 Avenue while work on each section is completed. The street will fully reopen to traffic once work commences on the sidewalks.

City officials say they have worked with the business community to work out a proper construction schedule that fulfills their needs while allowing work to move forward at an acceptable pace.

A number of projects are also planned to help bring customers into the businesses affected by the disruption, but businesses still say they are concerned about the effect the construction will have on their sales.

Additionally, owners question the timing of the project, given that the Calgary Flames begin their playoff run in just a few days but officials say they are aware of the issue.

“With our work, beginning in mid-April, it does overlap,” Tolsma says. “We have been working with the Calgary Police Service over the past few weeks to make sure our plans and schedules are well-coordinated. The main concern right now between the two teams is making sure that pedestrian access and safety is maintained for as much as possible. So what we will be doing around our sites is securing them with fencing so they are safe and secure and making sure that sidewalks are clear.”

Full details of the project can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.