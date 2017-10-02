There are new reports that veteran NHLer Jaromir Jagr could soon join the Calgary Flames.

News of talks between the 45-year-old and the Flames surfaced earlier this summer.

TSN hockey insider Pierre Lebrun says he’s heard the team and Jagr’s representatives spoke on Sunday night and says a deal is very possible.

Hearing that the Calgary Flames and Jaromir Jagr's camp are talking tonight. No certainty it happens but it's very possible. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2017

Jagr himself posted just a day ago that there was a possibility of a return to the NHL, but there wasn't any information about what team he could possibly join.

Look, I just tell my cat, there is a chance to play in NHL this year. ������ pic.twitter.com/8iBoTYeEl7 — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) October 1, 2017

Jagr is the league’s leading point scorer among active players and has the second most points in NHL history. He’s played on eight teams during his career and has also played three seasons in Russia for the KHL.

He was the fifth overall section in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft and has won two Stanley Cups, in 1991 and 1992, with the Pittsburgh Penguins.