A new report says that for the first time in a year, the average price of a home in the City of Calgary has gone up.

Royal Lepage says in its latest house price survey that the aggregate price of a home in Calgary is up just over a half a percent.

The average price of a home in the city is now $461,635.

The report goes further to show a very slight increase in two-storey homes (0.1 percent), a moderate increase in bungalows (2.4 percent) but a slight drop in condos (-0.4 percent).

The largest average increase on the report was in Richmond Hill, Ontario at 31.5 percent.

The price of a home there went up from $919,921 to $1,209,741.