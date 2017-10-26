Officials in Southern Alberta say that while two wildfires that broke out on Wednesday have been restrained, another just southwest of Nanton continues to burn out of control.

The latest wildfire began just before the dinner hour near Acme. It was pushed southwards by extremely high winds and put a number of residents at risk.

Officials blocked off Highway 806 while firefighters from Carbon, Acme, Linden and Kneehill County were brought in to put out the blaze.

The fire was brought under control later in the evening and the road was reopened, but crews are still in the area extinguishing hot spots.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for residents close to a larger fire that broke out just before noon on Wednesday about 40 km west of Nanton.

That fire has burned about 1,200 hectares and is still considered out of control.

Highway 22 was closed because of heavy smoke between Highway 533 and Highway 3 on Wednesday, but Crowsnest Pass RCMP reopened the route at 11:00 a.m., saying that conditions have improved.

Residents are being allowed back into the evacuated area, but landowners must obtain a permit from the MD office at Chain Lakes to do so.

People will be allowed to return provided they show the permits to the RCMP officers stationed on Chimney Rock Road first.

A third fire, between Redcliff and Medicine Hat, was also reported on Wednesday night but is listed as under control.

For updated information on the wildfire situation in Alberta, visit the Wildfire Alberta site.