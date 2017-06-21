Homeowners in Red Deer are checking over the damage left in the wake of a massive windstorm on Tuesday night that knocked out power to thousands of homes.

The city has declared a local state of emergency because of those power outages and Fortis says the utilities won’t be restored until later in the day.

The state of emergency allows resources from other levels of government to be brought in.

The storm began at around 7:00 p.m. and winds topped 110 km/h, but Environment Canada says it received an unofficial report of gusts of 124 km/h.

There was some significant damage to several buildings in the community. The roof of the TD Bank at Village Mall was torn off and all of the glass in the buildings around it was smashed.

Hundreds of trees were blown over or snapped all around the city, destroying cars and knocking down power lines.

Residents on Mitchell Avenue, where five houses were hit by falling trees, are already hard at work clearing the debris.

“I’ll try to stop the roof from leaking, then do the neighbours house and go inside and have some tea, I guess, there’s nothing else to do,” says Matt Bobyn, whose home was damaged in the storm.

Dave Cheetam’s home was also hit by a falling tree. “We’ve been inside and it looks worse on the outside that it is inside. It didn’t penetrate the roof or come into the building.”

The storm knocked out power for 35 percent of the community while nearby areas like Innisfail and Sylvan Lake are also suffering from major outages.

About half of the affected customers had power restored overnight.

City crews and about 300 Fortis employees are working to restore electricity to all of the remaining homes.