Airdrie residents are coming together on Friday to pay respects to a six-year-old boy who died after he fell through the ice on a canal in the community earlier this week.

The six-year-old boy died in hospital in Calgary after he and his ten-year-old brother fell through the ice on a waterway in the Bayside area on Monday.

The older boy was also taken to hospital and was treated for hypothermia and released.

People who live in the area are shaken by the boy’s death and say the canal is a popular play area.

“We play on that canal all the time. We skate up there. Me and a neighbour put a rink up there, unfortunately, it’s just sad that two little kids were playing on there and broke through,” said one man.

“Heart-wrenching to have something like that happen on Family Day,” said Darren Woolf.

Residents have created a makeshift memorial on the bridge over the canal and have been stopping by to place flowers, candles and stuffed toys.

“I have no words I can even express how she feels. I was up last night thinking about it and their family and I feel so bad for their family,” said Ashley Brander.



“Just tough when something like this impacts the community so we’re all doing our best,” said Airdrie Mayor, Peter Brown. “Very proud of the community we have and again, we’re just all trying to catch up and a lot of people are reeling from this situation for sure.”

“It does hit our people hard, as Mayor Brown said, we are parents, we have children, and we take these concerns home,” said Garth Rabel, Deputy Chief Airdrie Fire.

Noura Sousa works with the boys’ mother and says the family is new to Canada and that they don’t have a lot of support.

“I can’t even explain, of course, she was hurt and tears and I can’t even explain what she felt,” said Sousa.

Sousa has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $15,000 to help the family with expenses.

“Just to raise as much money as we can, like it doesn’t have to be that much, but, I mean, just to help with funeral and expenses and the more that we get the better,” she said.

On Friday, an event is being organized by members of the community as a way to show love and support for the family and those affected by the tragedy.

A vigil will be held on the bridge above the canal at 7:00 p.m.

The group has created a Facebook page, click HERE for more information.