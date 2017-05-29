

CTV Calgary Staff





Some Harvest Hills residents are concerned about the safety of several Canada geese that are occupying a pond at the old golf course and say the developers aren’t doing enough to keep them safe.

Many people who live in the community fought against the golf course being shut down and the land being redeveloped for homes. They lost that fight and the development is going ahead.

Part of the project involves using the water from a pond at the site to control construction dust.

Two families of geese are now using the same pond and neighbours worry that the birds are losing their oasis and fear for their safety.

"My concern is that the ducks and the geese are there with their young, that baciscally the water is being pumped out, it's their only line of defence. They're about four weeks old currently," said Jeremey Dirom, area resident. “It's sad that nothing's been done to this point, to me it's as simple as moving them across the street.”

The developer, Quantum Place Developments, says the geese aren’t trapped inside the fence and that crews have seen the geese go through the gaps.

“We had two families that were crossing the road to go to the construction pond. They were leaving the pond that's on the other side of the road that still has trees, grass, full of water, everything like that because it wasn’t their usual pond. So on the advice of Fish and Wildlife, they asked us to drain the pond on the construction site,” said Chris Ollenberger from Quantum Place.

Ollenberger says the company has actually sped up drainage of the pond and hopes the birds will move to the untouched pond across the road.

(With files from Brad MacLeod)