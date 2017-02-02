The city has spent millions to repair the damage caused by ‘Snowtember’ in the fall of 2014 and officials say the three-year project is on time and on budget.

More than half the trees in the city were heavily damaged in the snow storm that swept through southern Alberta in September 2014.

The debris and broken branches collected after the storm filled the city’s landfills and so far $23 million has been spent to remove, replant and prune the damaged trees.

Another $11.8 million will be spent this year, according to the city’s three-year plan, and officials say the project is progressing well.

“Snowtember was no joke. I’m super pumped that council appreciates the importance of the urban forest, funded it and then to get reports that that funding is on track, on schedule, doing what we asked it to do and might actually be bringing extra benefits,” said Ward 9 Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra.

250,000 trees will be pruned by the end of 2017 and experts say the extra pruning should help reduce the damage caused by storms like this in the future.

“The trend we've been seeing is that our forest is more resilient so I do think we'll be better prepared for the next time,” said Nico Bernard, Urban Forestry Chief.

The city says crews respond to about 2000 emergency tree-related calls in a typical year and that calls for fallen trees have dropped dramatically, which saves money in the long run.

“Last year we definitely saw a drop, about 50 percent of the typical emergency calls we get so we attribute that to all the pruning we’ve been doing, taking dead wood out of the trees and even on single kind of events, we've been seeing a 50 percent drop in emergencies so that’s definitely very encouraging to us,” said Bernard.

It takes about 10 years for saplings to mature but Bernard says the work should restore the trees in the city to pre-storm levels.

In 2014, there were 12,000 tree-related calls and in 2015 there were just 893 calls.

(With files from Lea Williams-Doherty)