Following two years of construction, the 162 Avenue and Macleod Trail interchange in south Calgary will officially open to motorists on Monday.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting on Sunday afternoon involving a Calgary Fire Department engine resulted in the unofficial unveiling of Canada’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). The overpass atop Macleod Trail will see vehicles on 162 Avenue drive in the left hand lanes as part of a design to improve traffic flow.

“An interchange was needed at this location because of the traffic congestion from people moving along Macleod Trail, into the adjacent business and service area and for people getting to their homes in the nearby communities,” said Peter Demong, Ward 14 councillor, in a statement. “This area has had massive growth in the last 20 years.”

The DDI design was selected for the 162 Avenue – Macleod Trail interchange after citizens raised concerns with plans for a partial cloverleaf design, given the relatively short distance for a merge lane between the 162 Avenue and the Shawnessy Boulevard/Midlake Boulevard overpass.

Those who worked on the project were presented with belt buckles recognizing the opening of Canada's first DDI.

Despite the fact the interchange will open to motorists on Monday, lane closures and road construction will continue into September as crews complete the roadway.

According to the City of Calgary, $78 million was invested in the project. In June 2015, prior to the start of construction, the estimated cost of the project was $65 million.

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg