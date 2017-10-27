CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Road closed in downtown Calgary because of pedestrian crash
Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian crash on 9 Avenue S.W. at about 5:00 a.m. on Friday.
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 5:30AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 5:59AM MDT
Calgary police have shut down a major commuter conduit for the city as they investigate an early morning crash.
Officers were called to the area at just after 5:00 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
The man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital in lfe threatening condition.
Police are still working out whether or not the man was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Three lanes of 9 Avenue S.W. at 11 Street have been closed for the investigation.