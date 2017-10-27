Calgary police have shut down a major commuter conduit for the city as they investigate an early morning crash.

Officers were called to the area at just after 5:00 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital in lfe threatening condition.

Police are still working out whether or not the man was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Three lanes of 9 Avenue S.W. at 11 Street have been closed for the investigation.