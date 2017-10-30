An area of the downtown core that was closed after glass fell off an office tower on 1st Street on the weekend has been reopened to traffic.

On Sunday, a window on the Brookfield Place building shattered, sending glass raining onto the pavement below, with much of the debris landing near a car.

No one was injured in the incident, but officials shut down a number of blocks on 1 Street S.W. between 5 and 8 Avenue S.W.

"Certainly want to appreciate the patiences and time taken away from Calgarians this morning in their commute to work," said Marco Civitarese, chief building official with the City of Calgary.

Crews worked from swing stages to remediate the damage and Civitarese says a number of other factors complicated the situation.

"They are restricted [from] working under high winds, so their cut off there is at 40 km/h. There are some wind forecasting procedures in place so, at this point, they're working on it. We're hopeful that occurs before end of day."

Two weeks ago, it was the same situation at Brookfield Place when a basket used by some window washers was blown by high winds into the side of the building, breaking one of the panes. No one was injured in that incident either.

Civitarese says the two incidents are very different and crews are working to determine the cause in each.

"Is it around manufacturer, is it around installation or is it around other external factors? That's the probable eventuality of an investigation, so we're looking at that now. We've asked for those investigations on the remainder of the building as well."

He says they've been working with Brookfield and the company has been very cooperative.

Civitarese adds that when the cause has been determined, the city will work to share that information with all parties.

"If we can identify a cause and we reflect on that through our learning and share that learning with industry and our partners, that's of critical importance right now."

Meanwhile, Brookfield Property Group, the organization that owns the building, provided the following comment:

On Sunday morning, a single glass panel broke on the 23rd floor of Brookfield Place at 225-6th Avenue SW. We cooperated with local authorities to ensure the immediate surrounding areas were safe and secure for pedestrians, vehicles, construction workers, and the broader community. No injuries have been reported and we are actively investigating the cause of the incident. We have completed a visual inspection of all glass panels in the building and have not identified any further issues. The safety of our employees, construction contractors and the residents of Calgary is of the utmost importance, and continues to be our priority.

The situation has made some Calgarians nervous about walking around in the downtown core.

"It has to be straightened out because we live in downtown Calgary and, at any one time, there's 100,000 people walkig around the streets down here. We can't have glass falling off of buildings on top of people," one man said.

If any fault is found in the incident, Brookfield could face a fine of up to $100,000.