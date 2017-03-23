A pair of liberal byelection signs and a commercial advertising billboard were set on fire on Thursday morning and police are now looking for those responsible.

Police were called by someone who spotted the signs on fire near Bow Bottom Trail and Canyon Meadows Drive at about 5:00 a.m.

Two of the signs belong to the liberal candidate in Calgary Midnapore, Haley Brown.

The Liberal Party of Canada released a statement and said it’s unfortunate that someone would deliberately set the signs on fire.

“Respectful and clean campaigning is vital to our democracy. We regret that anyone would intentionally damage signs and potentially put public safety at risk in doing so, and I am confident that the authorities will investigate these incidents carefully.”

Police are investigating and are looking at CCTV footage from the area.