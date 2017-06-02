Rocky View County resident perishes in fiery crash near Beiseker
EMS say the driver of a pickup truck died at the scene of a serious crash near Beiseker late Thursday night.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 5:48AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 2:20PM MDT
Authorities say a man has been killed after a serious crash late Thursday night near the Village of Beiseker.
RCMP responded to the crash, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Range Road 264, at around 11:15 p.m.
According to RCMP officials, the driver of a northbound pickup truck failed to observe a stop sign and collided with a semi-trailer that had been travelling west on the highway. The two vehicles burst into flames.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 20-year-old man from Rocky View County, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The semi-trailer driver was not seriously injured in the collision.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Calgary minor soccer coach charged in child porn investigation
- Parking frustrations mount at Foothills Medical Centre as parkade construction continues
- Brothers who abducted and sexually assaulted teen ordered to undergo psychiatric assessment
- Man killed in collision with transport truck on Stoney Trail
- Alberta offers big funding boost to build new playgrounds