

CTV Calgary Staff





Authorities say a man has been killed after a serious crash late Thursday night near the Village of Beiseker.

RCMP responded to the crash, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Range Road 264, at around 11:15 p.m.

According to RCMP officials, the driver of a northbound pickup truck failed to observe a stop sign and collided with a semi-trailer that had been travelling west on the highway. The two vehicles burst into flames.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 20-year-old man from Rocky View County, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The semi-trailer driver was not seriously injured in the collision.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.