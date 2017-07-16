A young girl is dead and a 32-year-old man has been transported to hospital following a Saturday night highway crash near Morley.

According to RCMP Staff Sergeant Landry, members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment responded to a location on Highway 1A, approximately one kilometre west of the Chief Goodstoney Rodeo Grounds in Morley, at approximately 6:45 p.m. following reports of a crash.

On arrival, officers encountered a pickup truck that had been damaged in a rollover.

A three-year-old girl from the Stoney Nation was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old man from the Stoney Nation, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fatal rollover is under investigation.