

CTV Calgary Staff





A large grass fire has burned through a big section of land south of Oyen and more than a dozen homes in the area have been evacuated.

Police began evacuating homes just before midnight on Monday from a rural area about 120 kilometres south of the community.

The fire is along the South Saskatchewan River and at least one home has been destroyed.

Crews at Suffield were working on an operation to destroy an unexploeded bomb that was close to an oil and gas site and an investigation is underway to see if that's what sparked the fire.

A number of roads have also been closed in the area and members from 14 fire departments are keeping an eye on the grassfire.

