More than 100 slides have been removed from Calgary area playgrounds over concerns regarding the possibility the joints could separate from the play structure, exposing a gap with sharp edges.

In the United States, there have been two confirmed cases where children lost fingers as a result of a flaw with the construction of the slide.

More than 160 of the slides in question were sold in Canada by Playworld Systems, an American based distributor, with the majority of those slides being installed in neighbourhood parks and schoolyards in Calgary. A recall prompted the removal of the Playworld Systems sold slides and plywood now covers where the slides once stood.

Matthew Blair, a park infrastructure lead with the City of Calgary, understands that the removal of the slides may disappoint families but he says there are structurally safe sliding opportunities throughout the city.

“Naturally we want the slides to be there,” admitted Blair. “We do, however, have well over 1,000 playgrounds which the slides are still in situ.”

“There may be a slide missing from the playground immediately around the corner but there’ll be absolutely one not too far away in the same community.

All of the recalled slides have been removed from Calgary playgrounds. Replacements are expected to arrive in July but the process of installing all of the new slides could take some time.

With files from CTV’s Brad MacLeod