

CTV Calgary Staff





A body found in a ditch west of the city on Wednesday is connected to the triple homicide in Sage Hill earlier this week and police say it was a targeted attack.

Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Sage Hill at about 7:00 a.m. Monday and three bodies were found in the car after crews doused the flames.

The bodies were identified as Glynnis Fox, Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer and police say it is possible the three were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The car the three were found in was registered to 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk and police say Afowerk’s body was recovered from a ditch near Highway 8 and Highway 22 on Wednesday.

All four deaths are being treated as homicides and police say that the victims suffered significant traumatic injuries.

Police say Fox and Ear were sisters and mothers and that they may have been caught up in a targeted attack on Afowerk.

Investigators say they think a number of people are involved and continue to search for more crime scenes.

They say the homicides were brutal and ruthless and are appealing to the public for any information on the case.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org