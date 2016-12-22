A Calgary salon stepped up on Thursday to present a makeover to a mother and her two daughters who have gone through a lot over the last few years.

Viv Hannah was diagnosed with liver disease 30 years ago and was in dire need of a transplant.

“Over that period of time my liver would get progressively worse and the specialist told me, he said, one day you’re going to need a liver transplant,” she said. “Then finally, after I got so many infections and in and out of the hospital, they finally realized that I was going to need a liver transplant.”

“It was tough to see my mom get sick and we couldn’t speed the process up,” said Viv’s daughter Brandie Mack.

They were told that only six to eight percent of the population would be a blood match yet six of Viv’s family members proved to be potential donors.

“Our family stepped up to the plate and they went and all got tested to see if we were a blood match and so our son, Brandie, Laci, my husband, my brother and his wife all went and got tested and all six of them were matches to me,” said Viv.

Brandie was further tested and in June of 2015, the two were wheeled into surgery for the life-saving operation.

“She was so gung-ho and there was nothing that was going to change her mind,” said Viv.

“I was scared,” said Brandie. “When I got the phone call and they said this is the date, I didn’t know what to say, I wanted my mom to be strong enough to be able to go through the surgery because it was such a big surgery and we had came this far already and I didn’t want to lose my mom.”

Brandie gave up 64 percent of her liver and she bounced back fairly well from the procedure but it has been a bit of a battle for Viv who has to take anti-rejection medication.

“We all came through with flying colours and just so happy to be here,” said Viv. “I have my ups and downs, periodically, but it’s just something you have to get used to. You deal with it and you are very in tune to what potentially could happen if you don’t look after yourself.”

“I couldn’t have done it without my husband and two daughters,” said Brandie. “I was just really happy that I could give that gift to my mom.”

Viv’s other daughter, Laci, was so proud of her sister and mother that she entered both to win a makeover at the award winning, Influence Salon.

“It’s been a long journey since then but it’s incredible to see the process and to have lived it knowing that they’re both on the mend,” said Laci Pighin. “Each one of us has played such a unique part, throughout the whole process to make us stronger.”

“Be darned if she didn’t win,” said Viv. “I was totally surprised, like hands down didn’t know what to think.”

Owner, Wendy Belanger, was touched by their story and decided that all three deserved a little pampering.

“When we heard this story, even the email we read at the beginning was overwhelming, and so we thought all three of them needed to be together. They need to put a closure to this and they just need to feel beautiful,“ said Belanger. “When you get something done to you that makes you feel beautiful on the outside, it sparks something on the inside and it can brighten anyone’s day.”

“I hope that it makes mom and Brandie, just a new beginning, make them feel good, they both deserve it,” said Laci.

The family created a scrapbook of their journey and Viv says the care she received was top notch.

“Everybody was right there, wanting to do whatever they could do and so supportive and I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Viv. ”It makes me feel good to see that Brandie is doing well. It makes me feel good that the rest of our family has all settled down and things are kind of getting back to normality.”

Viv says she will be forever grateful for the support she has received from the medical staff, family and friends.

