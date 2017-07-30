A 33-year-old Calgary man has died after accidentally plunging into the pool at the base of Elbow Falls in Kananaskis Country on Saturday evening.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., a man, who friends have identified as Abdul Quadir Mohammed, was visiting Elbow Falls with friends and family when a member of his party started to slip while taking a photo of the falls. Mohammed reached out to help but lost his own footing and tumbled over the edge into the water.

Mohammed’s friends attempted to retrieve him from the pool in the Elbow River but the water proved too deep and cold and emergency crews were called to the scene.

While awaiting help, an onlooker fell from the rocks and into the water below. One of the members of the search party for Mohammed helped the man to shore. The 30-year-old man suffered leg injuries and was later transported to the Foothills Medical Centre by ground ambulance in stable condition.

According to witnesses, the first of the first responders, a single RCMP member, arrived nearly 40 minutes after the original call to 9-1-1. The RCMP member had a rope with her but would not enter the water to help in the search for Mohammed.

The rescue effort became a recovery effort as RCMP declared Mohammed dead and the Elbow Falls Day Use area was closed to the public.

On Sunday, a helicopter crew provided aerial support in the search for Mohammed’s body.

Mohammed is survived by his wife and young son.

With files from CTV's Kevin Green