Police continue to search for the registered owner of a burned out vehicle that was found next to a northwest construction site with three bodies in it on Monday.

Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle NW at about 7:00 a.m. and found a car fully involved in flame when they arrived.

Firefighters put out the blaze and found the bodies of Glynnis Fox, Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer inside.

The 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that was located at the scene is registered to 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk.

Investigators say they are concerned for Afowerk’s safety and are trying to track him down.

“Part of it is because he's the registered owner of it, of this vehicle, and then the other reason is three deceased persons were found in his vehicle and we'd like to ask him some questions about that,” said Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crimes Section

Police say the deaths are considered homicides but they are not releasing the cause of death.

“One of the things I cannot speak to is with regards to the manner of death and also where we believe this occurred,” said Wozney.

Cody Pfeiffer is known to police and court records show that he was convicted of possession of a firearm, drug trafficking and possession of stolen property in the last few years.

Police have not said how he was connected to the victims in his car and are working to determine where he was in the hours leading up to the fire.

Anyone with information about the case or Afrowerk’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org