Search for missing Calgary man ends after body discovered near Dead Man’s Flats
Supplied photos of David McSween who was last seen Monday, January 23 on the TransCanada Highway near Dead Man's Flats
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 1:39PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 2:47PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service confirms the remains of David McSween, a 34-year-old Calgary man who went missing in January, have been located.
McSween was last seen at a location along the Trans-Canada Highway, near Dead Man’s Flats, on January 24, 2017 after his 2015 Nissan Sentra was involved in a crash with a semi-truck. McSween’s vehicle was left at the scene but there was no sign of the Calgary man.
On October 5, a member of the public notified police after locating a body between Lac Des Arcs and Dead Man’s Flats. An autopsy confirmed the deceased was McSween.
Police have determined the 34-year-old’s death was not of a criminal nature.