The search for a Lethbridge couple whose plane went missing last week has now entered its third day but crews are still optimistic the pair will be found safe.

On Thursday, Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard took off in a rented Piper aircraft from Lethbridge and were headed to Kamloops to visit with family.

The plane, piloted by Simons, never got there and search and rescue teams have been looking for it ever since.

A command centre has been set up at the Kelowna Airport to co-ordinate the search that involves over 15 aircraft, including six military planes and helicopters and a number of civilian volunteers.

Officials say the operation is still very much a rescue at this point and they are searching a wide area.

“It is from Cranbrook all the way to Kamloops. That’s about 150 nautical miles,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Bryn Elliot, Air Task Force Commander. “The terrain is heavily wooded and has lots of mountains. It makes it very very difficult to search.

“There are incidents where you lose all hope and people that are alive. We have hope all the time so we are absolutely still in search and rescue mode.”

Crews are focusing on the intended path the couple plotted through the mountains.

The plane the couple was flying in was equipped with an emergency beacon, but it has so far not been activated.