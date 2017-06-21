Authorities with ALERT have arrested three people and seized a significant amount of drugs, cash and weapons from three homes in Calgary.

Officials say the homes, an apartment off of 17 Avenue and houses in Sherwood and Rocky Ridge, were searched on May 25 and the suspects were arrested on June 7.

The majority of the drugs were seized during the investigation in Rocky Ridge.

They include:

560 grams of cocaine

448 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

704 grams of methamphetamine

227 grams of heroin

30 grams of marijuana

200 grams of cannabis resin

23 grams of unknown pills

$110,830 cash proceeds of crime

ALERT also seized an SKS semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, body armour and a conductive energy weapon.

The rifle had its serial number removed and will be sent for ballistics testing to determine if it was involved in any other crimes.

Three people have been charged in the investigation:

Sinbad Rekic, 24, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of proceeds of crime, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm with the serial number removed

Billy Koroluk, 23, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of body armour

Dalton Vanderpost, 21, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime

There is no information on when the three suspects will be appearing in court.