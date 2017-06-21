Search of Calgary homes discovers drugs, cash and drugs
ALERT arrested three people and seized a significant amount of drugs, cash and weapons from three homes in Calgary. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:04PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:31PM MDT
Authorities with ALERT have arrested three people and seized a significant amount of drugs, cash and weapons from three homes in Calgary.
Officials say the homes, an apartment off of 17 Avenue and houses in Sherwood and Rocky Ridge, were searched on May 25 and the suspects were arrested on June 7.
The majority of the drugs were seized during the investigation in Rocky Ridge.
They include:
- 560 grams of cocaine
- 448 grams of a cocaine buffing agent
- 704 grams of methamphetamine
- 227 grams of heroin
- 30 grams of marijuana
- 200 grams of cannabis resin
- 23 grams of unknown pills
- $110,830 cash proceeds of crime
ALERT also seized an SKS semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, body armour and a conductive energy weapon.
The rifle had its serial number removed and will be sent for ballistics testing to determine if it was involved in any other crimes.
Three people have been charged in the investigation:
- Sinbad Rekic, 24, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of proceeds of crime, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm with the serial number removed
- Billy Koroluk, 23, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of body armour
- Dalton Vanderpost, 21, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime
There is no information on when the three suspects will be appearing in court.