Chestermere RCMP is asking for help in the search for a missing teen.

Jesse Dewispelaere, 15, was last seen at his home in Chestermere on the evening of April 5.

He is described as:

Caucasian

5’5” or 165 cm tall

Blonde hair and brown eyes

May be wearing red Adidas or grey striped running shoes

Officers believe he is still in the Chestermere area and may be with friends.

If you have any information, contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 or Crime Stoppers.