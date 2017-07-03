Family, friends and concerned Calgarians joined together on Monday to search the city for a man who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Kelly Flock, 68, left the Original Joe’s in Marda Loop on June 22 and his family says he was last seen by a neighbour leaving his home a few days later.

“He’s never, ever gone off like this, ever. He keeps in contact with his family and friends quite often so this is completely out of character for him,” said Kendra Flock, Kelly’s daughter.

“He was last seen leaving with his bike, walking his bike out of his back yard in the Marda Loop area and so we’ve been looking around bike paths and areas of southwest Calgary,” said Kelly’s brother, Brad Flock.

Flock suffers from a medical condition and is prone to seizures, which affect his short-term memory.

“We just really wanted to stress to the public that our dad might not look like he’s in trouble. He’s a very fit and healthy man, who might be keeping to himself right now and he’s quite possibly disoriented right now,”

Hundreds of people searched the North Glenmore Park and Fort Calgary areas on Monday for the missing senior.

The family believes Flock could be somewhere inside the search areas and says they are trying to get the word out any way they can.

“Getting that out on Facebook, social media, email, getting all our friends together and getting a campaign together for searches,” said Brad. “There’s over a hundred people out here at the Weaslehead, I heard there was about the same at Fort Calgary.”

“It’s pretty amazing seeing the community come together and help our family out right now in this time of need. There’s been multiple tears shed by our family because we’re so grateful that Calgary has come together and helped us,” said Kendra.

Volunteers handed out pamphlets with Flock's photo on them to people who were out on the pathways and the family has also put together a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

“Keep an eye out for him, he’s got to be somewhere,” said Brad.

Posters have also been put up in a number of southwest communities but so far there has been no sign of the Calgary man.

The family has launched a Facebook group called ‘Find Kelly Flock’ to keep people updated on the search. Click HERE for more information.